Marcus Morris, Brother Seemed To Enjoy Suns Firing GM Ryan McDonough

Marcus Morris and Markieff Morris share a lot of things together — among them an apparent disdain for Ryan McDonough.

The Phoenix Suns announced Monday they have fired McDonough as their general manager, a move that was somewhat surprising with the team’s season opener just nine days away.

The announcement sent shockwaves across the NBA — and apparently caught the attention of the Morris twins.

Bout time lol — Keef Morris (@Keefmorris) October 8, 2018

It appears the Morris twins were not fans of Ryan McDonough… pic.twitter.com/5pr2ZijToJ — Darren Hartwell (@darren_hartwell) October 8, 2018

There’s context here, of course: Markieff and Marcus were teammates for two-plus seasons in Phoenix and expressed a desire to stick together, even signing a rare joint contract in which Marcus would earn $3 million fewer than his brother. But McDonough and the Suns blindsided the Morris brothers by trading Marcus to the Detroit Pistons in July 2015.

Both have held a grudge against Phoenix ever since. Markieff was traded to the Washington Wizards the following season, while Marcus, now with the Boston Celtics, has openly criticized the Suns’ organization on several occasions, suggesting his trade made him consider quitting basketball.

So, yeah. It’s unsurprising the Morrises aren’t sad to see McDonough go.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images