Marcus Smart, J.R. Smith Nearly Brawl In Celtics-Cavs Preseason Game

Who says NBA preseason action can’t provide some fireworks?

There was no shortage of excitement early in the Boston Celtics’ preseason matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night at Quicken Loans Arena. After Aron Baynes and J.R. Smith got considerably tangled up in the paint in the first quarter, Marcus Smart quickly intervened, which nearly led to a brawl between the two pesky guards.

You can watch the heated skirmish here.

Yikes.

Considering this contest is the Celtics’ preseason finale and their regular-season opener is less than two weeks away, it should be interesting to see if Smart’s punishment — if any — affects his status to kick off the 2018-19 campaign.

It’s also worth noting that while LeBron James now resides in the Western Conference, there apparently still is no love lost between the Celtics and Cavaliers.

