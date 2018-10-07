Marcus Smart Reveals What He Said To J.R. Smith During Heated Exchange

Tensions were high Saturday night at Quicken Loans Arena.

In the first quarter of the Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers preseason game, Aron Baynes and J.R. Smith got entangled with one another, leading Marcus Smart to get involved and almost brawl with Smith.

Smart was ejected from the game, and the C’s ultimately fell to the Cavs 113-102, but there certainly was no shortage of entertainment.

After the game, Smart was asked about his altercation with Smith, and he didn’t seem too concerned about whether discipline would follow after the exchange. The veteran guard also reveals what he said to Smith during the exchange.

Take a listen:

Marcus Smart: "I did the action so whatever consequences come with it, come with it." – Here's what else he had to say after being ejected pic.twitter.com/IGFmj9tbkp — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 7, 2018

While Smart apparently told Smith to meet him in the back, the Cavs guard has other ideas.

Meet me on street damn the back!! https://t.co/oP2jsVcyUc — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) October 7, 2018

Boston doesn’t play Cleveland in the regular season until Nov. 30, so if Smart still has any bad blood left over, it will need to wait until then.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images