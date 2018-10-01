Mark Whipple, UMass Football Coach, Suspended For ‘Rape’ Comment

Mark Whipple understands the value of choosing words carefully.
The University of Massachusetts announced Sunday it is suspending its head football coach one game without pay for an insensitive comment he made the previous day following his team’s 58-42 loss to Ohio University. During his postgame press conference, an agitated Whipple accused referees of allowing Ohio defensive backs to “rape” UMass wide receivers on a pivotal play.
“We had a chance there with 16 down and they rape us, and he picks up the flag,” Whipple said about the official, per the Athens Messenger’s Jason Arkley.
UMass’ athletic department didn’t wait long to discipline Whipple and elevate defensive coordinator Ed Pinkham to the role of temporary head coach for Saturday’s game against South Florida.
“It is unacceptable to make use of the word ‘rape’ in the way I did and I am very sorry for doing so,” Whipple said in a statement.
Whipple currently is in the fifth year of his second stint in charge of the UMass football probgram. His record since 2014 stands at 14-40.
