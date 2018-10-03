Martellus Bennett Won’t Try Patriots Comeback Because He’s Smoking Weed

Martellus Bennett won’t be sparking the New England Patriots’ offense anytime soon.
The retired NFL tight end, who played parts of two seasons with the Patriots, would be a welcome addition to an offense that isn’t exactly blazing right now. Plus, he already helped New England win a Super Bowl.
So, what are the chances Bennett returns to life between the hashes? Let’s just say there’s not a high probability.
Check out Bennett’s blunt response to a fan’s tweet Tuesday afternoon:
Now that’s a dope tweet.
For all of Bennett’s admitted pot-stirring, he certainly was a productive player when on the field. Furthermore, you’d think the allure of a few more kushy paychecks would entice the 31-year-old to come back for one final hurrah.
Alas, it appears Bennett is content with getting his green off the field.
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images
