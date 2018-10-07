McGregor Vs. Khabib Live Stream: Watch UFC 229 Fights Online

The fight UFC fans have been waiting for finally is here.

Conor McGregor will return to the octagon Saturday night looking to regain his lightweight belt from Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is a perfect 26-0. Nurmagomedov is favored to win, but anything could happen inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC 229 prelims will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass, with FS1 taking over coverage at 8 p.m. up until the main card begins at 10 p.m.

The main card is available on pay-per-view for $64.99 in high definition or $54.99 in standard definition. But if you don’t have access to pay-per-view, you still can watch the show online.

Here’s how to watch the main card of UFC 229 online:

When: Saturday, Oct. 6 at 10 p.m. ET

Live Stream: UFC.tv

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images