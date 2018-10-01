Mike Ditka’s ‘Take Me Out To The Ballgame’ Rendition Was Predictably Terrible

When Mike Ditka stepped to the mic during the seventh inning of Monday’s National League Central tiebreaker game at Wrigley Field, you just knew something bad was going to happen.

With the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers tied 1-1 in the seventh, Ditka rallied the Wrigley faithful with his rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.” And, well, the Pro Football Hall of Famer didn’t disappoint.

Check out Ditka’s forgettable performance, along with his equally tragic 1998 rendition, in the video below:

Yeah, that was terrible.

Despite Ditka’s noble (and surprisingly flatulence-free) efforts, the Cubs went on to lose 3-1 to the Brewers, who clinched the NL Central title with the victory. Chicago now will play in the N.L. Wild Card game Tuesday against the winner of Monday’s N.L. West-deciding game between the Colorado Rockies and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Thumbnail photo via Jerry Lai/USA TODAY Sports Images