Mike Trout Praises Mookie Betts, ‘Guys In Boston’ Ahead Of AL MVP Race

It’s no secret the American League has three viable candidates to win the Major League Baseball MVP award this season.

Mike Trout is a two-time MVP winner and certainly will be in the conversation again this year after the Los Angeles outfielder completed the 2018 campaign batting .312 with 39 home runs, 79 RBIs and 29 stolen bases.

As impressive as his numbers are, there are two other players who will give the 27-year-old a good race for the award, and Trout knows it.

Mike Trout today on the MVP race: "You gotta look at the guys in Boston. With Mookie, (he's) just an unbelievable player putting up unbelievable numbers." https://t.co/p3fFEQo6nt — Maria Torres (@maria_torres3) September 30, 2018

Mookie Betts certainly put up unbelievable numbers for the Red Sox. The right fielder won the batting title with an impressive .346 average and also added 32 home runs, 80 RBIs and 30 stolen bases to cap off an MVP-like season for Boston. And while Betts was having a season to remember, his teammate also was making an impression on the team.

J.D. Martinez’s first year with the Sox couldn’t have gone much better. The designated hitter hit .330 on the season with 43 home runs and 130 RBIs. He provided a threat in the Boston lineup, broke years-long records and was a model teammate in the clubhouse.

The Red Sox have a good chance at having one of their players take home some hardware. And while we won’t know the results until after the World Series concludes, both Martinez and Betts easily can look back on the 2018 season and reflect on all they accomplished.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images