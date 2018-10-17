MLB Clears Astros Of Cheating In ALCS, Says Houston Didn’t Break Rules

The Houston Astros apparently don’t have much explaining to do, but Major League Baseball might.

MLB on Wednesday cleared the Astros of any wrongdoing in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series vs. the Boston Red Sox. Houston was accused of sneaking a non-credentialed individual next to the opposing team’s dugout to steal signs both in the ALCS and against the Cleveland Indians in the American League Division Series.

Here’s the league’s statement on the matter, per MLB.com executive reporter Mark Feinsand:

MLB issues a statement regarding the Astros sign-stealing allegations. In the league's eyes, the matter is closed. pic.twitter.com/GTSJiPIcI6 — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) October 17, 2018

This statement raises way more questions than answers.

In particular, the league seems to be implying that sign-stealing and general spying are running rampant across baseball. And if that’s the case, well, MLB has a serious problem to address.

As for the Red Sox and the Astros, they’ll meet Wednesday night in Game 4 of the ALCS. Boston currently holds a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

