MLB Odds: Red Sox Betting Favorites Over Yankees In ALDS Matchup

The Boston Red Sox will be looking to open the MLB postseason with a win for the first time since 2013 when they kick off their ALDS series with the New York Yankees on Friday as -190 Game 1 favorites on the MLB odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston returns to the postseason for a third straight season after finishing their schedule with the best record in baseball, but has struggled to claim October wins the past two years, going 1-6 in its past seven playoff contests going into Friday night’s Yankees vs. Red Sox betting matchup at Fenway Park.

While the Red Sox set a new franchise record by going 108-54 during the regular season, the club struggled down the stretch, losing five of eight contests, including two of three to New York in their final series of the regular season at Yankee Stadium.

That marks the third straight year that Boston has stumbled down the stretch. The Red Sox lost eight of nine to close out 2016, and eight of 11 last season, before meekly bowing out of the ALDS in both years. But despite the club’s recent October swoons, the Red Sox are pegged as -160 favorites to get past the Yankees on the ALDS series prices and remain deadlocked with Houston as +325 co-favorites on the World Series odds.

Set as +165 underdogs on the ALDS Game 1 odds, the Yankees travel to Boston on a high after ending Oakland’s season with a decisive 7-2 win as -210 home chalk in Wednesday’s AL wild card game.

New York’s victory over the A’s caps a solid stretch run, with the club going 10-4 over its past 14 outings. The Yankees have also enjoyed recent success in the ALDS, posting series wins in four of their past five appearances, and are a +140 bet on the ALDS series prices.

But while the Yankees went a respectable 9-10 in their season series with Boston, and are 4-2 in their past six meetings with the Red Sox, the team will be eager to avoid the historic collapse that marred their most recent postseason series with their century-old rivals.

The Yankees stormed out to a 3-0 series lead in their 2004 ALCS clash with Boston before the Red Sox turned the tables, winning four straight to becoming the first team to successfully rally from an 0-3 series deficit, on their way to their first World Series victory since 1918.

