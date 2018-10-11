MLB Odds: Red Sox Open As Underdogs Against Astros In ALCS

The Boston Red Sox will be aiming to return to the World Series for the first time since their last championship victory in 2013 when they open the ALCS against the defending champion Houston Astros as +125 underdogs on the MLB series prices at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Red Sox overcame two straight years of postseason disappointment in their ALDS clash with New York, eliminating the Yankees in four games capped by a 4-3 victory as +130 road underdogs on Tuesday. The team will hope to take advantage of home-field advantage in their ALCS clash with Houston, and are listed as -125 favorites in Saturday night’s Game 1 matchup versus the Astros at Fenway Park.

A late-season swoon had Red Sox fans on edge entering the postseason. For a third straight year, Boston struggled down the stretch, going 7-8 over their final 15 contests, including losses in four of six meetings with the Yankees. While the club rebounded nicely in their ALDS win over New York, they have been unable to maintain their perch atop the World Series odds, and enter the weekend closely trailing the Astros as a +215 bet on those MLB futures.

The Astros punched their ticket to the ALCS with a three-game sweep of the Cleveland Indians in their ALDS matchup, continuing an impressive run during which they have lost just six games since September 1. Houston has smothered opponents during their 24-6 tear, limiting opponents to three or fewer runs on 21 occasions while scoring seven or more runs in eight of those contests.

Houston’s recent heroics have lifted them back to the top of the World Series odds for the first time since August 1, edging out the Red Sox as a +210 wager. Accordingly, the Astros are also listed as strong -155 favorites on the MLB series prices to make a return trip to the World Series.

The Astros’ position as favorites is buoyed by their recent strong play against Boston. Houston has racked up an 11-6 record in their past 17 overall dates with the Red Sox. That includes a 6-3 mark in their past nine visits to Fenway Park, and their four-game series win over Boston in last season’s ALDS.

Over in the National League, the Milwaukee Brewers put an 11-game win streak on the line when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLCS as +130 underdogs. Despite their recent surge, the Brewers trail at +375 on the World Series odds, just behind the Dodgers, who sit at +333.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images