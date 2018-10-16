MLB Odds: Red Sox Small Road Underdogs Vs. Astros In Game 3 Of ALCS

The Boston Red Sox will be looking to take the lead in the American League Championship Series when they face the Houston Astros in Game 3 on Tuesday as +115 road underdogs on the MLB playoff odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston overcame an early 4-2 deficit on the way to a 7-5 win as a +110 bet in Game 2 on Sunday, evening up the series at one game apiece going into Tuesday’s Red Sox vs. Astros Game 3 matchup at Minute Maid Park.

The Red Sox rose to the occasion following a shaky outing in Game 1, when the team relinquished home-field advantage in the series while dropping a 7-2 decision in chilly conditions on Saturday night. And being forced to settle for the split in the first two games of the series at Fenway Park has taken its toll on Boston’s position on the World Series odds.

After entering the postseason alongside Houston as co-favorites on those futures, the Red Sox now sit at +285 odds with the Astros at +170 to repeat as World Series champions.

Complicating matters for the Red Sox is the uncertain status of pitcher Chris Sale. The Red Sox ace made an early exit from his Game 1 start after surrendering two runs on one hit and four walks in four innings of work, and was hospitalized on Sunday with a stomach ailment.

That’s bad news for the Red Sox, who need at least one win over the next three games in Houston, where they have produced mixed results.

Boston earned the split in a four-game set with the Astros in their last visit to Minute Maid Park in June. However, the club was outclassed in a pair of lopsided defeats in Houston during last year’s ALDS, a series they went on to lose in four games, and own a 2-4 record in their past six road outings with the Astros, according to the OddsShark MLB Database.

While the Red Sox look to shake the inconsistency that has saddled them with 10 losses in their past 19 road dates, the Astros return home on Tuesday for Game 3 pegged as -135 home favorites.

Houston has been dominant at home in recent weeks, holding opponents to just 13 total runs during a five-game win streak. The Astros have also avoided consecutive defeats during an impressive 25-7 run, which includes a 13-3 mark in their past 16 games at Minute Maid Park.

