MLB Rumors: Eduardo Nunez Will Pick Up Player Option, Stay With Red Sox in 2019

One key Red Sox role player appears to like how things are going in Boston.

Eduardo Nunez was a key contributor as a utility man all season, extending that into the postseason with some timely hitting, namely a three-run homer in Game 1 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

And just one day after the Sox claimed the Fall Classic, Nunez reportedly indicated that he will pick up his player option for 2019 to stay with the team.

Eduardo Nunez plans to pick up his $5M option and stay with the World Champion Red Sox. (Player options are a good thing) — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 29, 2018

Nunez hit .265 with 10 home runs and 44 RBIs in 127 games in 2018. He hit .231 in eight postseason contests.

Although Dustin Pedroia is expected to be ready to go for spring training, it’s been quite some time since he played, especially with any sort of regularity. As such, having Nunez and fellow utility man Brock Holt around will allow the Red Sox to take their time easing Pedroia back into things.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images