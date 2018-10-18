MLB Rumors: ‘Illegal Coach’ Removed From Bench During Red Sox-Yankees ALDS

Teams around Major League Baseball are on guard for cheaters and it appears the Spygate drama might have been taking place in a series that didn’t involve the Houston Astros.

On Tuesday, a report dropped that said the Astros had placed a non-credentialed employee in the first base camera well at Fenway Park during Game 1 of the American League Championship Series. The individual as removed after the Red Sox were notified by the Cleveland Indians that the Astros might place an individual close to their dugout in order to steal signs.

The MLB cleared the Astros of any wrongdoing but it appears Houston wasn’t the only team doing some snooping. Yahoo! Sports’ Jeff Passan reported Thursday, citing sources, that during the AL Division series between the Red Sox and New York Yankees an “illegal coach” had to be removed from one of the benches by the MLB.

Passan didn’t know which team the illegal coach was from.

This certainly could add intrigue to a rivalry that was reignited this season, especially if it is made public which team was trying to do their best James Bond impersonation.

For now, it’s just another footnote in the historic Red Sox-Yankees rivalry.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images