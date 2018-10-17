Chris Sale Won’t Start ALCS Game 5 For Red Sox, Hopeful For Game 6

Game 4 of the American League Championship Series just got a lot more important for the Boston Red Sox.
ESPN’s Buster Olney reported Wednesday, that Red Sox ace Chris Sale will not start Game 5 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros. Olney and NBC Sports Boston’s Evan Drellich reported that Sale and the Sox are hopeful the left-hander can go in Game 6 on Saturday night at Fenway Park.
Manager Alex Cora confirmed the news prior to Game 4, noting that the left-hander is having trouble keeping food down.
Sale was hospitalized with a stomach ailment Sunday and released from Massachusetts General Hospital on Monday, but he still the issue pushed his preparation work back a couple days.
Right-hander Rick Porcello will get the ball Wednesday in Game 4, but it’s unclear who will get the ball in Game 5 with Sale not available. Boston could elect to start David Price on three days rest or turn to Eduardo Rodriguez.
The Red Sox lead the series 2-1, but if they lose Game 4 they will be tasked with facing Justin Verlander in a pivotal Game 5 without their ace to counter. Expect Alex Cora to pull out all the stops Wednesday night.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
