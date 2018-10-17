Boston Red Sox

Chris Sale Won’t Start ALCS Game 5 For Red Sox, Hopeful For Game 6

by on Wed, Oct 17, 2018 at 5:59PM

Game 4 of the American League Championship Series just got a lot more important for the Boston Red Sox.

ESPN’s Buster Olney reported Wednesday, that Red Sox ace Chris Sale will not start Game 5 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros. Olney and NBC Sports Boston’s Evan Drellich reported that Sale and the Sox are hopeful the left-hander can go in Game 6 on Saturday night at Fenway Park.

Manager Alex Cora confirmed the news prior to Game 4, noting that the left-hander is having trouble keeping food down.

Sale was hospitalized with a stomach ailment Sunday and released from Massachusetts General Hospital on Monday, but he still the issue pushed his preparation work back a couple days.

Right-hander Rick Porcello will get the ball Wednesday in Game 4, but it’s unclear who will get the ball in Game 5 with Sale not available. Boston could elect to start David Price on three days rest or turn to Eduardo Rodriguez.

The Red Sox lead the series 2-1, but if they lose Game 4 they will be tasked with facing Justin Verlander in a pivotal Game 5 without their ace to counter. Expect Alex Cora to pull out all the stops Wednesday night.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties