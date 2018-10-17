Chris Sale Won’t Start ALCS Game 5 For Red Sox, Hopeful For Game 6

Game 4 of the American League Championship Series just got a lot more important for the Boston Red Sox.

ESPN’s Buster Olney reported Wednesday, that Red Sox ace Chris Sale will not start Game 5 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros. Olney and NBC Sports Boston’s Evan Drellich reported that Sale and the Sox are hopeful the left-hander can go in Game 6 on Saturday night at Fenway Park.

Manager Alex Cora confirmed the news prior to Game 4, noting that the left-hander is having trouble keeping food down.

Cora confirms @Buster_ESPN report that Chris Sale won’t start Game 5. He’s having trouble holding down food and feels too weak. Red Sox hopeful he will start Game 6. They’re “all in” to win tonight, then they’ll decide who starts Game 5 tomorrow. Price, ERod, Kelly are options. — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) October 17, 2018

Sale was hospitalized with a stomach ailment Sunday and released from Massachusetts General Hospital on Monday, but he still the issue pushed his preparation work back a couple days.

Right-hander Rick Porcello will get the ball Wednesday in Game 4, but it’s unclear who will get the ball in Game 5 with Sale not available. Boston could elect to start David Price on three days rest or turn to Eduardo Rodriguez.

The Red Sox lead the series 2-1, but if they lose Game 4 they will be tasked with facing Justin Verlander in a pivotal Game 5 without their ace to counter. Expect Alex Cora to pull out all the stops Wednesday night.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images