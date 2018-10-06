MLB Rumors: Red Sox’s Steven Wright ‘Likely’ Off ALDS Roster With Knee Injury

As if the Boston Red Sox didn’t already have enough problems in the bullpen, they now might have to deal with the loss of arguably their most reliable reliever down the stretch.

After Boston’s nail-biting Game 1 win Friday night over the New York Yankees, manager Alex Cora revealed that pitcher Steven Wright underwent an MRI on his left knee during the American League Division Series opener. The knuckleballer missed most of the 2017 season after having surgery on the knee, and missed parts this season while recovering.

“Steven Wright before the game he complained about his knee, and he wasn’t available today,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Actually, he had an MRI during the night. And we’ll know more about it tomorrow.”

The results of the MRI are putting Wright’s status for the rest of the ALDS in doubt, according to multiple reports.

Boston is “likely” to replace Wright on the playoff roster before Game 2 at Fenway park, according to NBC Sports Boston’s Evan Drelich. Ian Browne of MLB.com also reported that Wright probably won’t pitch in the rest of the series.

If Wright indeed is replaced on the playoff roster, he won’t be eligible to return until the World Series, should the Red Sox make it that far.

The Red Sox and Yankees will meet Saturday night in Game 2 of the ALDS. First pitch at Fenway Park is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.

