MLB Rumors: Yankees ‘Front-Runners’ To Sign Manny Machado

Will Manny Machado Switch coasts again in the near future?

The Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop will be arguably the most high-profile free agent this offseason, and the New York Yankees currently lead the race for his services, according to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale. Machado’s list of potential destinations likely will be small, as few teams can offer the $300 million-plus contract he’s expected to command. Nevertheless, the Philadelphia Phillies likely will contend with the Yankees and other comers to sign the four-time All-Star.

Nightengale’s information reinforces that of Fancred Sports’ Jon Heyman, who reported in August the Yankees are Machado’s first choice in free agency.

However the first order of business for Machado, 26, is trying to reverse the Dodgers’ World Series fortunes. Los Angeles currently trails the Boston Red Sox 2-0, with Game 3 scheduled to start at 8:09 p.m. ET on Friday night.

The Dodgers acquired Machado in July from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for five prospects. His stay in Los Angeles ultimately might prove to be a pit-stop, one marked by a bit of controversy, in his starry career.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images