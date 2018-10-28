MLB Tweet Reminds Us Boston Has Several Game 4 Comeback Wins In Los Angeles

There’s something about Boston sports teams and Game 4 comeback wins in Los Angeles.

The latest example came Saturday night at Dodger Stadium when the Boston Red Sox overcame a 4-0 deficit in Game 4 of the 2018 World Series to beat the Dodgers 9-6 and take a commanding 3-1 series lead.

It came about 10 years after the Boston Celtics overcame a huge deficit to win Game 4 of the 2008 NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers to also take a 3-1 series lead.

2008 NBA Finals Game 4: Boston overcomes 24 point deficit to beat LA. Pierce leads team in scoring. 2018 #WorldSeries Game 4: Boston overcomes 4 run deficit to beat LA. Pearce leads team in RBI. pic.twitter.com/CyEhbd0Mbm — MLB (@MLB) October 28, 2018

Kobe Bryant was in the building for both games, too!

In addition to these two Game 4 comebacks, the Celtics also erased a large double-digit deficit in Game 4 of the 1984 NBA Finals against the Lakers at the Great Western Forum to even the series at two games apiece. The C’s went on to win that series in a dramatic Game 7 at the old Boston Garden.

If the Red Sox win Game 5 on Sunday night to claim another World Series crown, they’ll become the first Boston team to clinch a championship in Los Angeles since the Celtics upset the Lakers in Game 7 of the 1969 NBA Finals.

