MLB Twitter Celebrates Red Sox’s ALDS Win By Savagely Trolling New York

New York Yankees fans probably aren’t too happy with the folks in charge of Major League Baseball’s official Twitter account.

(But hey, given their actions Tuesday night, Yankees fans deserve what they get.)

After the Boston Red Sox clinched the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium, MLB tweeted an image of the Statue of Liberty wearing a Red Sox jersey. As far as trolls go, it was pretty vicious.

Check this out:

If you can make it here … pic.twitter.com/jRH0mJ17rn — MLB (@MLB) October 10, 2018

Now that’s cold.

It was a tough Wednesday morning for New Yorkers, as their team also took a beating from the city’s tabloid newspapers. Such is the agony of defeat.

As for the Red Sox, they now look forward to a matchup with the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. Game 1 is scheduled for Saturday night at Fenway Park.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images