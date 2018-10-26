Mookie Betts Celebrated Red Sox’s Game 2 Win By Feeding Homeless In Boston

Mookie Betts is bringing smiles to the faces of people across New England lately, including some of those who are a little less fortunate than most of us.

The Boston Red Sox center fielder obviously is focused on helping his team win the World Series, but Betts isn’t letting that quest get in the way of helping the greater good.

WEEI host and former Red Sox utilityman Lou Merloni on Thursday night relayed a story he heard about Betts bringing a hot meal to the homeless outside Boston Public Library after the Sox’s Game 2 World Series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park.

“Little birdie told me an amazing story,” Merloni tweeted with an accompanying photo of the spread. “This was the scene last night around 1 (a.m.) in front of the Boston Library. Trays and trays of food fed the homeless. The man delivered the food wasn’t looking for attention or praise BUT deserves it. God Bless you Mookie Betts.”

Pretty awesome stuff, no matter the time of the year, but for Betts to be worrying about those in need when he’s got some big things on his own plate is pretty damn impressive.

Red Sox fans might recall this isn’t the first time Betts has lent a helping hand to those down on their luck. He basically credited karma for a two-homer game in 2015 after giving a homeless man in New York a pizza after a game against the Yankees.

