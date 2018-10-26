Mookie Betts Explains What Separates Boston Red Sox From Rest Of MLB

Mookie Betts already has an impressive Major League Baseball résumé for a 26-year-old, but the star outfielder soon could be adding the game’s most coveted accolade.

Betts and the Boston Red Sox are just two wins over the Los Angeles Dodgers away from becoming 2018 World Series champions. While winning a championship is a special moment regardless of the team you play for, Betts believes bringing a title back to Boston would be the ultimate.

“It would be a dream come true just to win a World Series, but to do it here, kind of the baseball capital of the world,” Betts said in a recent sit-down interview with David Ortiz. “We have the best fans, best history. Stadium is a little old, but hey, it would be amazing to do it here especially in front of everybody here.”

Winning in front of the Fenway Faithful would be quite the moment for Betts and Co., but given how impressive the Red Sox have looked thus far in the best-of-seven series, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Boston finish things off at Dodger Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports