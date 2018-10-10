Mookie Betts Praises Impacts Of J.D. Martinez, Alex Cora After Red Sox Win ALDS

The Red Sox returned a good chunk of their team from a season ago, but there were two noteworthy newcomers who wound up making history in their first season in Boston.

Both J.D. Martinez and Alex Cora have been monumental pieces of the Red Sox’s success this season. Martinez nearly took home the American League Triple Crown, while Cora led the club to the most regular-season victories in franchise history.

After Boston claimed an American League Division Series win over the New York Yankees on Tuesday, Mookie Betts caught up with NESN’s Guerin Austin and delivered heaps of praise for both Martinez and Cora. To hear from the Red Sox star, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports