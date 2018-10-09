Mystery Patriot Revealed: New England Signs Running Back For Third Stint

The New England Patriots had such perfect practice attendance Tuesday there actually was an additional mystery player on the field wearing No. 37.

That player was running back Kenneth Farrow, who’s now in his third stint with the Patriots this season. The Patriots signed him to their practice squad Tuesday. Farrow joined the Patriots late in the summer before their fourth and final preseason game and also had an earlier stint on the Patriots’ practice squad.

Farrow, who went undrafted out of Houston in 2016, started two games for the Los Angeles Chargers as a rookie. He carried the ball 60 times for 192 yards and caught 13 passes for 70 yards in 2016.

The 5-foot-9, 219-pound running back adds depth to the Patriots’ shallow running back corps. The Patriots have just three running backs — Sony Michel, James White and Kenjon Barner — on their 53-man roster. The Patriots cut running back Ralph Webb from their practice squad Monday.

