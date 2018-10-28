Nathan Eovaldi Ready To Pitch Game 5 If Called Upon Because Of Course He Is

Nathan Eovaldi has been a gem for the Boston Red Sox throughout the World Series.

The pitcher had a tear-jerking 97-pitch relief appearance in Game 3 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but his team ultimately fell short in the 18th inning after he gave up a walk-off home run. The baseball world lauded the performance after the game, and his teammates even used Eovaldi’s outing as motivation to win Game 4 on Saturday night.

Even after a seven hour and 20 minute game, coupled with throwing nearly 100 pitches, it almost was a no-brainer to think Eovaldi wouldn’t be available for Game 4. Unless, of course, you were Eovaldi, who told Cora he’d be ready to go if the team needed him.

Now, with a World Series title just one win away for Boston, will the right-hander see action in Game 5 if necessary?

Is Nate Eovaldi available for Game 5? Cora: “Pshhhh. He was there yesterday. I’m in the dugout and I see him wearing his spikes and going out there. I don’t know, man. We’ll see where we’re at. Physically, he feels great.” — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) October 28, 2018

It sure sounds like he’s ready.

The Red Sox look to win their fourth World Series title in 14 years with a win Sunday night.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images