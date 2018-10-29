Nathan Eovaldi Reflects On World Series Performances After Red Sox Win Game 5

Nathan Eovaldi was an absolute force for the Red Sox during the World Series.

The Boston pitcher tossed 97 pitches in relief during the Red Sox’s Game 3, 18-inning marathon that they eventually lost, and appeared in consecutive games before that. He even told manager Alex Cora he was ready to go for Games 4 and 5 if the team needed him.

The Red Sox got by thanks to some solid pitching, especially from David Price in Game 5 to help Boston earn its fourth World Series title since 2004.

After the game, Eovaldi caught up with NESN’s Guerin Austin to talk about winning it all and how it felt to have his teammates be inspired by his performances. To hear from Eovaldi, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images