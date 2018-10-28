Nathan Eovaldi’s Legend Grows With Message To Alex Cora Before Game 4

There’s no other way to put it: Nathan Eovaldi was an absolute warrior Friday night (and early Saturday morning) at Dodger Stadium.

After tossing a scoreless eighth inning in each of the first two games of the World Series, Eovaldi continued his impressive postseason run in Game 3, throwing 97 pitches over the final six frames in the Boston Red Sox’s 18-inning loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Eovaldi, mind you, was scheduled to start Saturday’s Game 4, but hit gutsy performance prompted manager Alex Cora to shuffle things up and go with Eduardo Rodriguez instead. Conventional knowledge says Eovaldi would have the night off in Game 4, but if the right-hander had it his way, that wouldn’t be the case.

Alex Cora: "I saw (Nate Eovaldi) this morning and he was telling people he's ready to go. I'm like, 'Your agent is going to kill me.'" — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) October 27, 2018

Eovaldi has established himself as an invaluable member of the Red Sox’s pitching staff in these playoffs. The fireballer garnered praise around the big leagues for his showing in Game 3, which even brought Rick Porcello to tears.

Eovaldi’s dominant run is coming at a perfect time, as the righty is set to become a free agent at season’s end.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports