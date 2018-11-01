Nathan Eovaldi’s Son Adorably Steals Show At Red Sox’s Championship Parade

Nathan Eovaldi was one of the stars for the Red Sox in their march to a World Series title, but it was his son who provided highlights Wednesday in the city of Boston.

Eovaldi, who only allowed four earned runs over 22 1/3 total postseason innings, was accompanied by his young son, Jace, at the Red Sox’s championship parade. And before the duck boats departed from Fenway Park, Jace released an emphatic “Go Red Sox!” much to the delight of Boston fans.

Pitcher Nathan Eovaldi's son says it best, "GO RED SOX!" pic.twitter.com/7aJxYC11FE — 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) October 31, 2018

While Jace sure seemed to enjoy taking center stage in front of the Fenway Faithful, he apparently wasn’t as crazy about the parade itself. When asked by NESN.com’s Courtney Cox if he had fun on the duck boat, Jace hilariously replied “no” despite having a huge grin on his face.

Who knows, maybe Jace was just trying to get going on his Halloween festivities.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports