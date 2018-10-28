NBA Rumors: Cavs Fire Coach Ty Lue After Woeful Start; Larry Drew To Take Over

The Cleveland Cavaliers have no patience for Tyronn Lue in the post-LeBron James era.

The Cavs informed Lue on Sunday morning they were firing him as Cleveland’s head coach, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday. The Athletic’s Shams Charania was the first to report the Cavs planned to let Lue go.

Cleveland is off to a brutal 0-6 start in the 2018-19 season, but Lue’s firing still comes as a surprise for a young team that was expected to scuffle after James’ departure to the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason. It appears the organization wants a fresh start with James now gone, and it reportedly will turn to associate head coach Larry Drew, who will be promoted to interim coach, per Wojnarowski.

After firing Ty Lue, Cleveland planning to promote Larry Drew to interim coach, sources tell ESPN. Management meeting with Drew now. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 28, 2018

Lue spent just over three seasons as the Cavs’ head coach, but he made the most of them. The 41-year-old former NBA guard took over for the fired David Blatt midway through the 2015-16 season and helped guide Cleveland to its first NBA title in franchise history.

Lue’s Cavs made it back to the NBA Finals in each of the next two seasons but lost to the Golden State Warriors both times. He finishes with a 128-83 regular season coaching record with Cleveland.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images