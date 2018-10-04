NBA Rumors: If Jimmy Butler Trade Fizzles, Here’s Timberwolves’ Backup Plan

Jimmy Butler might have to unpack his bags.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have told teams interested in acquiring the star swingman they’ll retain his services until their trade demands are satisfied, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday night, citing NBA sources. Butler has missed all of the Timberwolves’ preseason practices and games to date while he recovers and from offseason wrist surgery and waits for the team to honor his trade request.

A host of teams want Butler, but the Timberwolves’ reportedly steep asking price has been widely cited as a reason for Butler remaining in place. He reportedly has grown increasingly frustrated with the Timberwolves inability to move him to the Miami Heat, his preferred destination, or another team.

Nevertheless, Timberwolves head coach and president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau reportedly will try to convince Butler to re-join the team and prepare for the regular season.

NBA sources told Wojnarowski Butler hasn’t decided whether to return to the Timberwolves’ group, but he could do so as early as next week. Butler has been working out at the Timberwolves’ practice facility, and reportedly has been in regular contact with his teammates and doesn’t intend to miss any regular-season games.

Butler, 29, is entering the final year of his contract. He requested a trade last month, sparking a frenzy of speculation over his future. Minnesota will open the regular season Oct. 17 against the San Antonio Spurs. Chances are Butler will be running with his fellow Wolves when that time comes.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images