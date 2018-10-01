NBA Rumors: Jimmy Butler ‘Increasingly Frustrated’ With T-Wolves’ Trade Process

Jimmy Butler and the Minnesota Timberwolves just can’t seem to get on the same page, it appears.

Butler, who is entering the final year of his contract, recently demanded a trade from the T-Wolves and reportedly is threatening to hold out they fail to move him before the regular season begins.

According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, Minnesota’s efforts to trade the All-Star wing aren’t going well. At all.

Here’s what Amick wrote Monday morning:

“According to league sources, Butler and his representatives are increasingly frustrated with Minnesota’s handling of trade talks and seriously question whether the Timberwolves — from longtime owner Glen Taylor on down — are truly trying to find a deal.

“All across the NBA, with more than half the league having shown varying levels of interest in landing the four-time All-Star, the feedback coming Butler’s way remains the same: Minnesota’s asking price is far too high, inter-team communication is sometimes an exercise in futility, and the counter-offers that the Timberwolves have provided are, as Butler’s side sees it, downright delusional.”

Translation: Butler’s camp thinks the T-Wolves have no clue what they’re doing.

It is a bit perplexing that Minnesota hasn’t been able to trade Butler yet. The 29-year-old reportedly has plenty of eager suitors willing to make a deal work, but the T-Wolves’ front office apparently is asking for too much in return. After all, if they had made reasonable trade proposals for Butler, a deal almost certainly would have been done by now.

As Amick reports, it’s possible Minnesota still is trying to convince Butler to stay and scaring off teams with steep demands. Based on what we’ve heard, though, it sounds like most (if not all) bridges have been burned between the two sides.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images