NBA Rumors: Jimmy Butler, Kawhi Leonard Don’t Want To Join LeBron James

LeBron James used to be the NBA’s premier magnet.

But are those days over?

There was a time when James could recruit virtually any star player he desired. And after James joined the illustrious Los Angeles Lakers, many assumed it would be even easier for him to attract big-time talent.

And sure, that might prove to be the case. But consider this note from The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor:

“There are whispers around the league that neither Jimmy Butler nor Kawhi Leonard wants to play with LeBron, and sources I’ve talked to would be shocked if Klay Thompson left Golden State,” O’Connor wrote Monday. “That might leave the Lakers with (Kemba) Walker or (Khris) Middleton as their top remaining free-agent targets.”

Take that, LeBron.

Perhaps building a superteam in Los Angeles won’t be as easy as everybody thought. (It totally will.)

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images