NBA Rumors: Jimmy Butler Sets Deadline For Trade From Timberwolves

Jimmy Butler wants out of the Land of 10,000 Lakes … or else?

The Minnesota Timberwolves guard has told the team’s decision makers he wants the team to trade him by the end of this business week, 5 Reasons Sports reported Tuesday via Twitter, citing two sources. Butler set the deadline Monday during a meeting with team officials, which most likely included head coach and president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau and general manager Scott Layden.

New: To add to reporting by @theathletic, 2 sources tell @5ReasonsSports that Jimmy Butler made it clear in latest meeting with Wolves brass that he wants a deal done by Friday. There have been artificial deadlines in this thing, for sure. But he and Towns are not fixable. — Five Reasons Sports Network (@5ReasonsSports) October 9, 2018

Butler’s trade saga has been among the most watched storylines in the NBA preseason. He requested a trade last month after telling Minnesota he wouldn’t re-sign with the team when his contract expires next offseason.

The 29-year-old All-Star reportedly told the Timberwolves he prefers a trade to the Miami Heat, but the Houston Rockets also are thought to be among the leading contenders for his services.

Nevertheless, the Timberwolves’ steep and ever-shifting asking price reportedly is why Butler remains on their roster. He also reportedly has grown “increasingly frustrated” with the Timberwolves’ negotiating stances.

Minnesota will play its last preseason game Friday and will begin its regular-season slate Oct. 17. 5 Reasons Sports didn’t indicate what might happen if they fail to trade Butler by then Saturday morning.

Chances are he won’t take more dramatic measures than he already has and will remain on the roster as a disgruntled player.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images