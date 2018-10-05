NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis Have Spoken About Playing In Boston Together

Kyrie Irving apparently doesn’t plan on leaving in Boston. In fact, it sounds like he’s already planting the seed of a superteam in the head of one of the NBA’s most dominant players.

The Boston Celtics guard on Thursday surprised a lot of people by publicly declaring he intends to re-sign with the Celtics when he’s able to become a free agent next summer. Behind the scenes, it sounds the same message has been communicated to the team, too.

But that’s not all. According to The Athletic, Irving has grand ideas of helping recruit New Orleans Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis to Boston.

“If (Davis) landed with the Celtics, he’d be reunited with former Team USA teammate Irving. The two have already spoken about what it would be like to play together in Boston, according to a league source,” The Athletic’s Jay King wrote.

King also cited several league sources indicating Davis would either land with the Celtics or the Los Angeles Lakers should New Orleans decide to trade him.

Last week, OddsShark shared odds from Bovada that indicated the Lakers are the current favorite to have Anthony on their team by the start of next season, but the Celtics were a relatively close second.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images