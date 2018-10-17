NBA Scout Explains Why Celtics Match Up With Warriors So Well

Any contest between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors should be a good one.

An anonymous NBA explained to Sports Illustrated’s “The Crossover” last week why the Celtics match up with the Warriors as well as any other rival for NBA supremacy. The scout based his opinion on the Celtics’ versatility and vast array of personnel combinations they can deploy at any given moment.

“They have so many different lineups that they can use,” the scout said. “The ideal starting lineup is like 2K. Do you start (Jayson) Tatum and (Jaylen) Brown? Do you do small ball like the Warriors with Marcus Morris as the five? If we’re talking Golden State, that’s as good a five-man lineup as any to combat the Warriors. That’s a good matchup. They have wings to match up with Steph (Curry), Klay (Thompson) and KD (Kevin Durant).”

Most NBA observers peg the Celtics among the leading contenders to win the Eastern Conference finals and advance to the NBA Finals, where they might face the Warriors, the NBA’s two-time defending champions.

Boston started its 2018-19 season strongly, thumping the Philadelphia 76ers by 18 points on Tuesday night at TD Garden on opening night.

The Celtics won’t face the Warriors until Jan. 26, and the teams will meet again March 5. Those games should be exciting, but fans on both coasts and various points in-between are hoping the teams test the anonymous scout’s theory in June during the NBA Finals.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images