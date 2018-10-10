NBA Star Stephen Curry Fired Up After Red Sox Beat Yankees, Clinch ALCS Berth

Stephen Curry could be an enemy for Boston sports fans if his Golden State Warriors play the Celtics in the NBA Finals in June, but right now he’s just a proud member of Red Sox Nation.

The Warriors guard is a Red Sox fan, and he was very excited to see Boston eliminate the New York Yankees from the American League Division Series with a 4-3 Game 4 win at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night.

Curry let his emotions be known via Twitter:

This isn’t the first time Curry has been excited about the Red Sox.

Lets go Red Sox — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) April 1, 2013

And congrats to the WORLD SERIES CHAMPS @RedSox!!! Proud fan — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) October 31, 2013

The Red Sox resume their postseason journey Saturday night in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park.

