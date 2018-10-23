NESN Red Sox Podcast: Boston Vs. Dodgers World Series X Factors, Predictions

The 2018 World Series has the makings of a classic.

The Boston Red Sox won a franchise-record 108 games during the regular season before defeating the rival New York Yankees and defending World Series champion Houston Astros in the American League Division Series and AL Championship Series, respectively.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, meanwhile, have won six consecutive National League West division titles and now are playing in their second straight Fall Classic after eliminating the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS and NLCS, respectively.

One could argue these teams have long been on a collision course, and that’s only one reason why this year’s World Series matchup is so intriguing. It’s absolutely packed with fascinating storylines.

Ricky Doyle and Dakota Randall broke down the Red Sox vs. Dodgers showdown from every angle Tuesday on the “NESN Red Sox Podcast.” They identified the series’ biggest keys, pointed out potential X factors and even made predictions.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images