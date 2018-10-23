Meet NESN’s Rose Mirakian-Wheeler, Only Woman Director Of NHL Games On TV

Rose Mirakian-Wheeler has been a hockey trail-blazer for two-plus decades.

Breakfast Television Vancouver on Tuesday aired a feature story on NESN’s Coordinating Director for Boston Bruins broadcasts, who also holds the distinction of being the only woman directing televised NHL games. Mirakian-Wheeler joined NESN in 1984 and has been directing Bruins games for the past 21 years and counting. She explained to BT Vancouver the arc of her career and her experience as a woman who plays a key role in a male-dominated field.

The Only Woman Directing @NHL Games. A profile of Rose Mirakian-Wheeler, @NESN Coordinating Director. pic.twitter.com/0ATVlDFNmK — Breakfast Television Vancouver (@BT_Vancouver) October 23, 2018

“Sports were always considered to be a man’s thing,” Mirakian-Wheeler said. “It may have taken me a little longer (to reach her position) than it might have taken a male, but for the most part I’ve always been supported and encouraged.”

Through her love of hockey and her staying power, Mirakian-Wheeler has opened a path for others, women and men, to follow in the sports-media industry.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images