NESN’s Tom Caron Previews Red Sox Playoffs On Portland’s ‘The Big Jab’

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for the Boston Red Sox.

NESN’s Tom Caron appeared Wednesday on Portland, Maine, radio station WJAB’s “The Big Jab” show to share his insights into the 2018 Major League Baseball playoffs, specifically the Red Sox’s chase for the World Series.

The Red Sox will begin the American League Division Series on Friday at Fenway Park against either the New York Yankees or Oakland Athletics. Game 1 will begin at 7:32 p.m. ET on Friday. Game 2 will start at 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday.

NESN’s Red Sox playoffs coverage will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET on Thursday with the playoff preview show. NESN will broadcast a one-hour pregame show prior to each game and also air a one-hour postgame show after each contest.

Caron also offered his thoughts on the Boston Bruins’ 2018-19 season, which will kick off Wednesday night when they visit the Washington Capitals.

“I do (believe they can reach at least the second round of the NHL playoffs),” Caron said. “I’ve got them as the third-best team in the East … . I think the Bruins are right there behind those teams (Capitals and Toronto Maple Leafs), pushing those teams, and in a position with all their young players that (general manager) Don Sweeney maybe can go out and pull the trigger mid-season on a deal that makes them better.”

This truly is a great time to be a Boston sports fan.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images