New England Ford Dealers, NESN Form Unique Multiyear Promotional Partnership

“Ford F-150 Final Five” is the First Ever Sponsorship of the Last Five Minutes of Every Boston Bruins Game

New England Ford Dealers, representing 134 Ford Dealers in the region, and NESN, the television home of the Boston Bruins, have announced a unique multi-year partnership agreement that begins in October at the start of NESN’s 2018-19 Boston Bruins season.

This partnership extends New England Ford Dealers’ long-standing support of Bruins hockey on NESN and introduces a first-ever sponsorship of the final five minutes of every Bruins game. The “Ford F-150 Final Five” is a first-of-its-kind integration that will feature a combination of customized virtual signage, on-screen graphics, timely social media posts and live reads by NESN’s popular broadcast team of Jack Edwards (@RealJackEdwards) and Andy Brickley (@AndyBrickley).

“New England Ford Dealers are thrilled to partner with NESN and the Boston Bruins on this unprecedented initiative,” New England Ford Dealers Association chairman John Sawyer said in a statement. “When the clock is ticking down, the ‘Ford F-150 Final Five’ gives us a chance to talk to the special kind of people who make the Ford F-Series the No. 1 selling truck in America. When the going gets tough and the game is on the line, Ford Truck drivers are folks you can really count on to get the job done.”

New England Ford Dealers will also continue to sponsor NESN’s second intermission report which includes a game summary, billboards, live reads and commercial inventory throughout the telecast.

About New England Ford Dealers

The New England Ford Dealers represent a 134-strong dealer network throughout the region. They are proud to sell and service the No. 1 selling trucks in New England, the Ford F-Series. Your New England Ford Dealers offer more all-wheel and four-wheel-drive vehicle choices than any other full-line manufacturer, making them ideally suited to help you meet the challenging all-season driving conditions of New England. Visit them at BuyFordNow.com.

About NESN

NESN has consistently been one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country with award-winning Boston Red Sox and Bruins coverage. The network is delivered to over 4 million homes throughout the six-state New England region and an additional 5 million homes nationally as NESN National. For six consecutive years Forbes Magazine has ranked NESN as one of the 10 Most Valuable Sports Business Brands in the World. NESN.com is one of the country’s most visited sports websites with a state-of-the-art HD studio dedicated to digital video productions. NESN’s social responsibility program, NESN Connects, is proud to support and connect its employees with charitable organizations in our communities. NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox) and Delaware North (owners of the Boston Bruins).

Thumbnail photo via Ford