Neymar’s Perfect Free Kicks Fuel PSG’s Champions League Rout Vs. Red Star

Is Neymar using cheat codes?

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar scored a hat trick Wednesday in his team’s 6-1 UEFA Champions League win over Red Star Belgrade. Two of those goals came from free kicks, which demonstrated yet another soccer skill the 26-year-old Brazilian forward has mastered.

Neymar scored his first goal in the 20th minute by striking the ball perfectly into the near-side top corner.

Neymar gave PSG a 1-0 lead with the free kick and he doubled the French team’s advantage just two minutes later.

PSG’s Edinson Cavani, Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe scored subsequent goals to confirm PSG’s rout by the time Neymar stepped forward to take another free kick, this time in the 81st minute.

With his second free-kick goal, Neymar became the first player to score on two direct free-kicks in the same Champions League game since Cristiano Ronaldo did so in 2009, according to Opta.

What better way is there to announce to the world a Parisian soccer party of epic proportions?

