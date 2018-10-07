NFL

NFL Injury Report: Week 5 Injury Updates For Fantasy Football Stars

by on Sun, Oct 7, 2018 at 9:24AM

The injuries are starting to add up across the NFL as teams enter the second quarter of their seasons.

The running back position especially has been hit by injuries; a few big names — notably Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette — already have been ruled out, while others’ status remains in question for Week 5.

Who will play and who will be held out Sunday? We’ll have all that information right here, as our live blog tracks the most important injury updates from Week 5.

Darren Hartwell Sun, Oct 7, 201811:36am

ESPN’s Field Yates and Adam Schefter have you covered with other notable actives/inactives.

Darren Hartwell Sun, Oct 7, 201811:35am

Inactives for the 1 p.m. ET games are out. Davante Adams is a go for Green Bay, while Geronimo Allison and Randall Cobb won’t play.

Darren Hartwell Sun, Oct 7, 201811:22am

The San Francisco 49ers will be without their top receiver against the Arizona Cardinals, it appears.

Darren Hartwell Sun, Oct 7, 201811:16am

It’s looking like Geronimo Allison indeed won’t play for the Packers.

Darren Hartwell Sun, Oct 7, 20189:42am

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins, San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida and Packers wide receiver Davante Adams all are expected to play Sunday, per Ian Rapoport.

Darren Hartwell Sun, Oct 7, 20189:39am

The Green Bay Packers could be without two key receivers today.

Darren Hartwell Sun, Oct 7, 20189:39am

The return of Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen will have to wait a week, it appears.

Darren Hartwell Sun, Oct 7, 20189:31am

Bad news for the Minnesota Vikings, as running back Dalvin Cook is NOT expected to play Sunday, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon, meanwhile, appears ready for his first game since Week 2.

Darren Hartwell Sun, Oct 7, 20189:29am

The Houston Texans are pretty banged up. Here’s the latest on running back Lamar Miller and wide receivers Will Fuller and Keke Coutee, per Adam Schefter:

Darren Hartwell Sun, Oct 7, 20189:27am

Let’s get you caught up. Here are all the players who WON’T suit up this Sunday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

