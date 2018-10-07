NFL Injury Report: Week 5 Injury Updates For Fantasy Football Stars

The injuries are starting to add up across the NFL as teams enter the second quarter of their seasons.
The running back position especially has been hit by injuries; a few big names — notably Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette — already have been ruled out, while others’ status remains in question for Week 5.
Who will play and who will be held out Sunday? We’ll have all that information right here, as our live blog tracks the most important injury updates from Week 5.
Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ESPN’s Field Yates and Adam Schefter have you covered with other notable actives/inactives.