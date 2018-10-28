NFL

NFL Injury Report: Week 8 Injury Updates For Fantasy Football Stars

by on Sun, Oct 28, 2018 at 8:39AM

This Sunday is a football watcher’s dream.

The NFL’s Week 8 Sunday slate begins early in London, as the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Philadelphia Eagles in an intriguing matchup. The action continues all the way into Sunday night with a marquee showdown between the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings.

Not all of the NFL’s stars will join the fun, though. As usual, several key players are banged up and could miss Sunday’s games. Follow along with our live blog below for the latest updates on the status of injured players throughout the day.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images

Darren Hartwell Sun, Oct 28, 20188:51am

Good news for the Green Bay Packers’ and Chicago Bears’ receiving corps:

Darren Hartwell Sun, Oct 28, 20188:50am

Here’s the latest on a trio of notable running backs, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport:

Darren Hartwell Sun, Oct 28, 20188:42am

As expected, Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette and Eagles running back Darren Sproles both are inactive for Jacksonville-Philadelphia, which kicks off at 9:30 a.m. ET.

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties