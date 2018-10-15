NFL Odds: Early Spreads, Betting Lines For Every Week 7 Game

Week 6 of the 2018 NFL season almost is over, so it’s time for sports bettors and oddsmakers to turn the page and focus on the opening lines for Week 7.

As usual, there are a couple notable lines. The New England Patriots are 2.5-point favorites despite going on the road to take on a very good Chicago Bears defense. The Bears gave up 31 points in a loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, but entering Week 6, Chicago’s defense had allowed the fewest points in the league.

The Baltimore Ravens’ defense is getting a lot of respect after a franchise record 11 sacks in a Week 6 win over the Tennessee Titans. The Ravens are 3.5-point favorites over the New Orleans Saints, who have won four in a row with an explosive offense that’s scored 76 points in its last two games combined.

Here are all of the opening spreads for Week 7, courtesy of OddsShark:

NFL Week 7 opening lines (@betonline_ag): DEN @ ARI +2.5

TEN @ LAC -6.5

NE @ CHI +2.5

CLE @ TB -3

CAR @ PHI -4

BUF @ IND -6.5

CIN @ KC -6

MIN @ NYJ +3

HOU @ JAX -4.5

DET @ MIA NA

NO @ BAL -3

DAL @ WASH -2

LAR @ SF NA

NYG @ ATL -4 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) October 14, 2018

