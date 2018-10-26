NFL Odds: Patriots Huge Favorites For Monday Night Showdown With Bills

The New England Patriots will be looking to tally consecutive wins on the road for the first time since last December when they travel to Buffalo to battle the Bills on Monday as heavy 13.5-point favorites on the NFL Week 8 odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

New England picked up its first road win of the season last week, knocking off the Chicago Bears 38-31 as 2-point chalk and extending the team’s current straight-up win streak to four games going into Monday night’s Patriots vs. Bills betting matchup at New Era Field.

The Patriots have rediscovered their offensive touch since opening the season on a 1-2 SU run, tallying 39.25 points per game during their four-game surge. New England also has emerged as a reliable bet when pegged as a favorite of 10 or more points, going undefeated SU and against the spread in its past four overall.

However, the Patriots have failed to reward bettors while pegged as double-digit road chalk, losing outright in two of their past four and going 2-6 ATS in their past eight, according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

New England might be poised to reverse that trend against a Bills squad looking for answers following a devastating 37-5 defeat at Indianapolis as 7-point underdogs last weekend. Buffalo turned in an embarrassing performance against the Colts, moving the ball inside the Indianapolis 40-yard line just once while getting outscored 24-0 in the first half and making five turnovers on the day.

The loss continues the Bills’ 1-3 SU run, during which they have scored just two total touchdowns while racking up just 7.75 points per game. While the Bills have posted wins in three of their last six home games, both SU and ATS, points have remained scarce. Buffalo has averaged just 13.8 points per game during that stretch, including a lopsided 23-3 loss to the Patriots as 7.5-point underdogs in New England’s last visit in Week 16 of last season.

With that win, the Patriots extended their SU and ATS win streak against Buffalo to three games. New England also has been dominant in visits to Western New York in recent years, going 6-0 SU and 5-1 ATS since 2011 and claiming victories by double-digit margins in four of those outings.

However, the Patriots have struggled to earn the win when playing on the road on “Monday Night Football,” as New England has dropped three straight road dates in Monday primetime. Conversely, the Bills have enjoyed regular success at home on the Monday night stage, winning six times in eight appearances since 1989.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images