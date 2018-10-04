NFL Odds: Patriots Pegged As Heavy Favorites In Week 5 Tilt Vs. Colts

The New England Patriots will be looking to record consecutive straight-up wins for the first time this season when they take on the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night as heavy 10-point home favorites on the NFL Week 5 odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

New England avoided its first three-game SU losing streak since 2002 with last week’s decisive 38-7 victory over Miami as 6.5-point home chalk, but continues to trail the first-place Dolphins by one game in the AFC East standings going into Thursday night’s Colts vs. Patriots betting matchup at Gillette Stadium.

Despite their shaky 2-2 start, the Patriots continue to dominate at home, picking up SU wins in 13 of 15 while going 11-4 against the spread during that stretch. The team has been equally impressive when pegged as double-digit home chalk, claiming outright victory in 28 of 29 contests since 2009, and covering in 10 of the past 11 such outings.

That’s bad news for the Colts, who arrive in New England riding a seven-game SU losing streak against the Patriots. That streak features five straight losses at Gillette Stadium, with New England averaging 40.8 points per game during that stretch.

Indianapolis has regularly surrendered big point totals when facing the Patriots, allowing 31 or more points in nine of their past 11 meetings, capped by a crushing 45-7 loss as 7-point underdogs in their last trip to New England in October 2015.

While the Colts also have dropped two straight SU on “Thursday Night Football,” they have been stellar on the road in primetime, posting outright wins in nine straight Thursday night road clashes.

Indianapolis now looks to extend that streak after coming up short in their past two outings, including last weekend’s 37-34 overtime loss to the Houston Texans as a 1-point home underdog that dumped the team to 1-3 and last place in the AFC South.

The good news for the Colts is the steadily improving play of quarterback Andrew Luck. After missing all of last season due to injury, Luck has slowly returned to form during the first month of the campaign and recorded his first career four-touchdown, 400-yard performance in last weekend’s losing effort.

While the Colts hope to get a lift from their rejuvenated quarterback, the Patriots look forward to welcoming back wide receiver Julian Edelman as he makes his return from a four-game suspension. Sidelined by injury all of last season, Edelman has not suited up for a game since the 2016 season when he amassed 1,106 receiving yards, but he should provide a boost to New England’s 21st-ranked passing game.

