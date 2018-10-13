NFL Odds: Patriots Pegged As Home Favorites Vs. Undefeated Chiefs

The New England Patriots will be looking to avoid a three-game regular-season losing streak against Kansas City when they host the undefeated Chiefs this weekend in a primetime clash on “Sunday Night Football” as 3.5-point favorites on the NFL Week 6 odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

New England suffered a stunning 42-27 loss to Kansas City in a Week 1 home meeting last season, but has been almost unbeatable on home turf since, racking up an 11-1 straight-up record including outright victories in each of its past 10 going into Sunday night’s Chiefs vs. Patriots betting matchup at Gillette Stadium.

A stretch of three straight home dates has proven to be a tonic for the Patriots, after the team opened the season on a shaky 1-2 SU run. Following lopsided losses against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions as road betting favorites, the Patriots rebounded with a 38-7 rout of the previously unbeaten Miami Dolphins as 6.5-point chalk in Week 4 and continued their strong play last Thursday with a 38-24 win over the visiting Indianapolis Colts while favored by 10.5 points.

The team’s recent victories continue a dominant trend on home turf. The Patriots have claimed victory by a double-digit margin on seven occasions during their current 10-0 SU run, while also holding opponents to 17 or fewer points on seven occasions. That has fueled a 9-1 run against the spread. However, the team has produced uneven results in totals betting, with the UNDER holding a narrow 6-4 edge, according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

However, the Patriots will be faced with an offensive threat unlike anything they have seen this season when they welcome the Chiefs to town. With second-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes taking over the reins of the Kansas City offense, the Chiefs have stormed out of the gate this season, averaging a second-ranked 35.0 points per game while marching to a 5-0 SU record.

Kansas City has been equally dominant on the road and at home, opening the season with impressive outright victories as road underdogs over Los Angeles and the Pittsburgh Steelers, and has moved two games up on the Chargers atop the AFC West standings.

The Chiefs have been rewarded for their early success on the NFL futures. In addition to seeing their odds of claiming a third straight divisional crown rocket to as short as -833, Kansas City has pulled even with the Patriots at +700 on the Super Bowl odds, a vast improvement over the +2000 odds the team sported to start the season.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports