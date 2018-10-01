NFL Rumors: 49ers’ QB Plans Following Jimmy Garoppolo’s Injury Revealed

The San Francisco 49ers won’t wheel, deal or panic in response to Jimmy Garoppolo’s season-ending injury.

The Niners aren’t considering signing a high-profile quarterback or trading for one to replace their injured starting quarterback, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday, citing NFL sources. Instead, the 49ers reportedly will persist with C.J. Beathard because they believe he’ll be “productive” and a better option than other backup quarterbacks, including the Philadelphia Eagles’ Nick Foles, the Super Bowl LII MVP who has returned to the second string following Carson Wentz’ return from a knee injury.

A 49ers source explained to Schefter why the team has so much faith in Beathard, a 24-year-old whom they selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

“He’s got a whole offseason (in head coach Kyle Shanahan’s system),” the source said. “I think there will be a night and day difference. He’s not Garoppolo, but I think he’ll be productive.”

Beathard started five of the seven games in which he played last season, completing 54.9 percent of his passes for 1,430 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions. He started his first game of the 2018 season Sunday, completing 23 of 37 passes for 298 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the 49ers’ 29-27 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4.

Schefter’s sources claim Nick Mullens will continue to be Beathard’s backup, and the 49ers have identified free-agent quarterbacks Tom Savage and Matt Simms as potential signings as their No. 3 quarterback.

