NFL Rumors: Broncos Open To Demaryius Thomas Trade Offers; Teams Interested

There still are several NFL teams who need wide receiver help, and they may want to call the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos “have been listening” to trade offers involving wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday, citing league sources.

It doesn’t appear any trade is imminent, but Denver “hasn’t rebuffed” teams who have called inquiring about Thomas, per Schefter.

The 30-year-old veteran has the pedigree of a No. 1 wide receiver, but his production doesn’t always match his potential. After five consecutive seasons of 1,000-plus receiving yards from 2012 to 2016 and a 949-yard campaign in 2017, Thomas has just 372 receiving yards through seven games this season. He’s also seen his yardage and reception totals drop in four straight seasons while occasionally struggling with drops.

Still, the 6-foot-3, 230-pound wideout is a former first-round pick who could provide a boost to a sputtering offense.

Interestingly enough, a few teams also have inquired about Thomas’ teammate, Emmanuel Sanders, according to Schefter. The Broncos reportedly aren’t interested in shopping Sanders, though.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images