NFL Rumors: Cardinals Star Cornerback Patrick Peterson Requests Trade

Patrick Peterson reportedly wants out, but he probably won’t get his wish.

The Arizona Cardinals cornerback has requested a trade, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing sources. Peterson’s insistence on a trade comes despite Arizona’s steadfast reluctance to dealing him.

Cardinals continue to insist they’re not trading him – and Peterson continues to request a trade. https://t.co/zioVWT865D — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 22, 2018

Now, Arizona wouldn’t be the first franchise to insist it’s not trading a player, only to deal them soon after. This quote from Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks, however, likely will end any further speculation:

Cardinals coach Steve Wilks: "We're not trading Patrick." — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 22, 2018

At 28 years old, Peterson still is among the premier cornerbacks in the NFL. He’s also among the league’s most effective punt returners, when given the opportunity.

The LSU product is a a seven-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro.

