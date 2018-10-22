NFL Rumors: Cardinals Star Cornerback Patrick Peterson Requests Trade

Patrick Peterson reportedly wants out, but he probably won’t get his wish.
The Arizona Cardinals cornerback has requested a trade, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing sources. Peterson’s insistence on a trade comes despite Arizona’s steadfast reluctance to dealing him.
Now, Arizona wouldn’t be the first franchise to insist it’s not trading a player, only to deal them soon after. This quote from Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks, however, likely will end any further speculation:
At 28 years old, Peterson still is among the premier cornerbacks in the NFL. He’s also among the league’s most effective punt returners, when given the opportunity.
The LSU product is a a seven-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro.
Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP