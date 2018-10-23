NFL Rumors: Derek Carr’s Future As Raiders QB In Serious Doubt; Here’s Why

Might Derek Carr be the next Oakland Raider to walk the plank?

The relationship between the Raiders quarterback and his teammates is “fractured,” leading some inside the organization to conclude he’s no longer the quarterback of the future, The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson II reported Monday, citing team sources. Carr reportedly has lost his teammates’ confidence due to the “mental fragility” he sometimes displays during games, according to Thompson, and Oakland’s new regime might look to jettison the fifth-year starter in the coming days or months.

Carr, 27, has led the Raiders to a 1-5 start to the season, and the team’s prospects are much bleaker than they were in 2016 when they went 12-4, earning consideration as budding Super Bowl contenders.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is determined to rebuild the team as quickly as possible and has amassed three first-round picks in the 2019 NFL Draft — the Raiders’ own and the ones they received by trading star star linebacker Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears last month and wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday.

Raiders Speculation now turns to Carr, whose contract has four years remaining at an average of $19.6 million per season. Carr must rediscover yesteryear’s magic in order to regain his teammates’ confidence and trust. Otherwise, the Raiders likely will consider trading him ahead of the Oct. 30 deadline or cutting him during the 2019 waiver period.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Flynn/USA TODAY Sports Images